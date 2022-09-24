FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track.

He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury, according to a post from his wife Jordan on her Facebook page.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help the family with medical costs.

VanderLey was Chase Briscoe’s engineer for four years, and they are good friends.

“I hate that it happened to anybody,” Briscoe said Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, “but for it to hit close to home has definitely been tough for me.”

Briscoe said he planned to visit VanderLey in the hospital on Saturday and that “I just hope that everybody continues to pray. That’s really all we can do at this point, trying to hope he gets better.”

Christopher Bell calls VanderLey among his best friends. VanderLey was Bell’s engineer at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016.

Bell spent the night at the hospital and also picked up Jordan VanderLey at the airport when she arrived.

Stewart-Haas Racing had a decal for VanderLey on Riley Herbst‘s No. 98 Xfinity car for Saturday’s race.

This weekend we race for DJ VanderLey, our No. 98 race engineer who was injured in a racing accident this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/xfeJ8L1OtE — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 24, 2022

Read more about NASCAR

Starting lineup for Texas Cup race: Brad Keselowski wins pole Brad Keselowski wins Cup pole at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday Texas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer originally appeared on NBCSports.com