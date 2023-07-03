NASCAR: Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race, but was it good? Vote!

Against the odds, shortened by darkness and despite the wrath of Mother Nature, NASCAR's debut foray into street racing, Sunday's Chicago Street Race, is in the books.

Certainly, the event had its share of drama with New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen picking up the victory in his maiden NASCAR voyage, becoming the first driver to win in his debut since 1963. Along the way there was strategy, race-altering crashes and racing on both wet and dry surfaces.

But were you a fan of stock car racing on the street?

We want you to tell us!

Sunday's Chicago Street Race had its twists and turns, as well as an incredible backdrop, but were you a fan? Tell us!

This week's poll is pretty simple: Did you enjoy Sunday's Chicago Street Race?

Last week, we asked which is the coolest trophy in NASCAR with Martinsville's grandfather clock and Nashville's Gibson Les Paul each taking 36% of the vote, tying for the top spot.

As always, you may vote up to once per hour until the poll closes at noon next Sunday. Please send comments and thoughts to rpritt@gannett.com or send them on Twitter to @RPritt and we may run our favorites with next week's story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR: SVG rolls to Chicago win, but was Street Race a success? Vote!