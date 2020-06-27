NASCAR set for Truck, Xfinity, Cup tripleheader Sunday A man is reflected in a rain puddle as he walks near the Cup cars garages before the scheduled NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) -- NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday.

NASCAR says it's the first time three NASCAR National Series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time three NASCAR National Series races will be run on the same day but those were at different tracks.

Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist. The field for Sunday's race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.

The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.

The rainout forced the Truck Series to run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by 225 miles of Xfinity racing and a 350-mile Cup race.

The Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday is still on with a 3:54 p.m. green flag start time.