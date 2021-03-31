NASCAR set to test wet-weather tires at Martinsville Speedway

Reuters

Europe's medicines regulator reiterated its backing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying no particular group of age, sex or a previous medical history was especially susceptible to blood clotting after receiving the shot. However, while repeating that the vaccine's benefits outweigh risks, it cautioned that people should be aware of the "remote possibility" of rare blood clots occurring, and must seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms. "A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.