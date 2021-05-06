NASCAR set to reopen infield footprint to small number of guests

NASCAR will reopen its infield footprint to a small number of guests beginning May 7-9 at Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile South Carolina track was also the site of NASCAR’s first races back after last year’s pause for the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR is re-introducing guests to the restricted areas (garage and pit road) in a measured and deliberate way in order to provide a safe environment. Guest allocations (for teams, OEMs, tracks and drivers) will be provided in advance.

Guests will also need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the infield footprint.

Additionally, NASCAR has outlined a larger infield footprint for the May 22-23 race weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Guest allocations for future events such as Charlotte, the All-Star Race and Nashville are contingent upon the result of the first two events.

There will be plans to grow these numbers as the season progresses, but with the safety of all of those involved as the main priority.