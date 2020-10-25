NASCAR confiscates spoiler of No. 19 in Cup at Texas, sends three cars to rear

NASCAR sent three cars to the rear of the field and confiscated the spoiler for the No. 19 car in the Cup Series before Sunday’s Autotraders EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr., No. 49 of Chad Finchum and No. 96 of Daniel Suarez all failed inspection twice and will move to the rear during pace laps.

Additionally, it was found that the Joe Gibbs Racing team of Truex Jr. had violated section 20.4.12.b in the NASCAR Rule Book that states, except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

As a result, the No. 19 team was fined $35,000, lost 20 driver and owner points and will start from the rear. It also lost crew chief James Small for the race due to ejection.

Truex was originally sixth in the starting lineup and 31 points below the cutline for advancement into the Championship 4.