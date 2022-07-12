NASCAR, SeatGeek enter multiyear official partnership

NEW YORK and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 12th, 2022) — NASCAR and SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, Tuesday announced a multiyear partnership. After entering into a relationship that allowed fans to buy and sell tickets to the sold-out Daytona 500 earlier this year, NASCAR and its owned and operated tracks have expanded SeatGeek‘s role within the sport as its Official Ticket Marketplace Partner.

​“Fans from all 50 states and 41 different countries across five continents descended upon Daytona to experience the 64th running of the Great American race this past February,” said Daryl Wolfe, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, NASCAR. “Our new partners at SeatGeek did a tremendous job integrating into our ticket sales ecosystem and providing fans with a frictionless process to buy tickets best-suited for their race day needs. Expanding our partnership across all NASCAR owned and operated tracks was an easy decision.”

Whether fans like to sit close to the track, take in the view from the top of the stands, or camp in the infield, SeatGeek‘s easy-to-navigate app and website help find the perfect ticket to help customize their race-day experience at the track. SeatGeek’s client-first approach will help NASCAR target and convert new customers through customized messaging across SeatGeek’s deep database of event-goers.

“Our partnership with NASCAR helps us engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. To us, this isn‘t just a ticketing deal, it‘s a true partnership,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “After a hugely successful Daytona 500, it was apparent to us that we are two like-minded brands that prioritize putting the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we will create only the best experiences for the NASCAR fans of today and tomorrow.”

As an Official Partner of NASCAR, SeatGeek will have a presence across all NASCAR-owned tracks and Digital Properties, linking fans directly to SeatGeek‘s NASCAR Racing HQ to buy tickets for an upcoming race. SeatGeek will also become a member of the NASCAR Fuel For Business Council, allowing them to connect with NASCAR’s broad base of Official Partners on business-to-business opportunities and co-promotions.

Like new tires after a pit stop, SeatGeek continues to roll, adding new partners across all sports. In the first half of 2022 alone, the company announced new partnerships with the NHL‘s Florida Panthers, Citi Open Tennis Tournament, Fiesta Bowl, Kansas City Current of the NWSL, and Leeds United of the English Premier League.