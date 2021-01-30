NASCAR Season Preview show airs at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC

The 2021 NASCAR Season Preview show, co-hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood, premieres Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. The hour-long special features appearances from star drivers and NASCAR on NBC commentators discussing the biggest storylines, predictions, and revamped race schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

Highlights of the special includes the following interviews and features:

Bubba Wallace goes for a ride on a Harley-Davidson with Kyle Petty previewing his new team at 23XI Racing, his relationship with team co-owner Michael Jordan , and expectations for this year after a life-changing 2020;

Chase Elliott speaks with Steve Letarte in Daytona about his championship season, defending his title in 2021, and having won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver three years in a row;

Feature on Denny Hamlin , who aims to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s, narrated by two-time Super Bowl champion and Football Night in America analyst Rodney Harrison ;

Drivers Only panel, featuring Earnhardt Jr., “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton , and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Jarrett , discussing season storylines and predictions;

Brad Daugherty analyzing off-season driver movement in a New Faces in New Places segment.

The show will also examine the 2021 season schedule with several new venues and layouts — including additional road courses and a race on dirt — as well as a preview of this year’s edition of the Daytona 500.

Below are scheduled encore presentations of the special on NBCSN (all times ET, subject to change):

Date NBCSN Sun., Jan. 31 11 p.m. Wed., Feb. 3 1:30 a.m. Sun., Feb. 7 3 p.m. Tues., Feb. 9 1 p.m. Fri., Feb. 12 8 a.m.

It's a preview of the preview show. 🏁 @DaleJr and @RutledgeWood get you ready for the 2021 @NASCAR special, premiering Sunday right after the Rolex 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/6KBAYJ55Bb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 29, 2021

NASCAR Season Preview show airs at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC originally appeared on NBCSports.com