NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch, NASCAR’s latest Cup Series winner, intends to use that momentum in a very busy weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who won Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, is entered in all three NASCAR races — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck — this weekend in Las Vegas. That would be a tough schedule for some drivers, but Busch has proven to be up to the task. He has won all three series races in a single weekend twice — both times (2010 and 2017) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch will be among the favorites in Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. He won at his home track in 2009 and, along with Martin Truex Jr., has the longest active top-10 streak at the track at five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High of 58. Winds 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High of 60.

Saturday: Morning clouds. Sunny in afternoon. High of 66. Winds 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 63. Winds 20-30 mph.

Thursday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3:30 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Friday, March 3

Garage open

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

6:35 – 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:05- 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 4

Garage open

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:35 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)

2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 4

Garage open

12:30 pm. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

