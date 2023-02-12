NASCAR schedule for Daytona International Speedway

The regular season will begin for each of NASCAR’s three major national series — Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck — at Daytona International Speedway.

The weekend will be capped Feb. 19 by the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest event and the first Cup points race of the season. Martin Truex Jr. won the non-points Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 5.

The first race of the Truck Series season is scheduled for Feb. 17, and the Xfinity opener is scheduled for Feb. 18.

The Cup season will be the second for the Next Gen car. Key driver changes for the new year include Kyle Busch with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick with 23XI Racing, Ryan Preece at Stewart-Haas Racing and AJ Allmendinger running full-time for Kaulig Racing. Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs will compete for the rookie of the year award.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Wednesday: Sun and clouds mixed. High of 78.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 82.

Friday: Showers early. High of 73. 40% chance of rain.

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. High of 69.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 73.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Thursday, Feb. 16

Garage open

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ARCA

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

4 – 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice

7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying race 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. (approximate) — Cup Series qualifying race 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 17

Garage open

8 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — ARCA

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 – 2 p.m. — ARCA group qualifying

3 – 4:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 18

Garage open

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 19

Garage open

8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. – Cup Series race (200 laps, 500 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

