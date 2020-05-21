NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Truck races at Charlotte

After reopening its season at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway, which hosts four races in four days between Sunday and Wednesday.

The NASCAR Cup Series will hold two races, Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the sport’s longest race of the season, and returns again there three days later for a Wednesday night race.

As it has done for more than 30 years around the 600, the Speedway will once again host its Salute To The Troops, which honors our nation’s military, albeit primarily in virtual fashion this year as fans and soldiers are not allowed in the track this year due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

In between, the Xfinity Series races on Monday night, while the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes its season after the COVID-19 hiatus on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for the four days of racing with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, May 23

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/owner motorhome parking (screening in progress)

5 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unloaded)

Sunday, May 24

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1, Performance Racing Network)

4-4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

6 p.m. – Cup Series race, 600 laps/400 miles (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit track

Monday, May 25

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

12 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Tuesday, May 26

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress

5 p.m. – Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 6 p.m. – Cup Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Truck drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Truck race, 134 laps / 201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

Wednesday, May 27

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

6 – 7 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

7:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to vehicles on starting grid

8 p.m. – Cup race, 208 laps/312 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:45 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

