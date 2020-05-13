NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway

It’s almost here.

After being gone 10 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR is set to return Sunday with a Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

It will be the first of three races held on the historic track through May 20, with the Xfinity Series returning on May 19 and a second Cup Series race the following night.

Here is the complete schedule for the three days of racing with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, May 16

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Driver/owner motorhome parking (screening in progress)

4 – 4:30 p.m.- Rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Haulers enter (screening and equipment unloaded)

Sunday, May 17

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

3:20 p.m. – Drivers report to cars on starting grid

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series race; 293 laps/400.2 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Haulers exit

Monday, May 18

4 – 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

Tuesday, May 19

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

1 – 7:30 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 6 p.m. – Inspection in progress

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine tune and final adjustments on pit road

7:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars on starting grid

8 p.m. – Xfinity Series race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Wednesday, May 20

8 a.m. – Noon – Cup haulers enters (screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Inspection in progress

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Engine tune and final adjustments on pit road

7:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars on starting grid

7:30 p.m. – Cup Series race; 228 laps/311.4 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com