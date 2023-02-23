NASCAR schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Kevin Harvick is scheduled to make his 750th consecutive Cup start in Sunday’s 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Continuing what he says will be his final full-time season in Cup, Harvick grew up about 150 miles from Fontana in Bakersfield, California. He has a noteworthy record at his “home” track, having won there in 2011 and having scored five top-10 runs in the past seven ACS races.

Harvick sits third on the all-time consecutive starts list in Cup. Retired drivers Jeff Gordon (797) and Ricky Rudd (788) are one-two.

The weekend schedule at ACS includes the second points races of the season for Cup and Xfinity drivers.

Auto Club Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 48. Winds 10-20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. High of 44. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Sunday: Showers in the morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 46 with a 15% chance of rain at the time of the scheduled start.

Friday, Feb. 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

6:30 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, Feb. 25

Garage open

10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05 – 2:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Garage open

12:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (200 laps, 400 miles; Fox, MotorRacing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

