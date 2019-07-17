NASCAR says no additional penalties for Stewart Friesen

when NASCAR officials deemed it “unacceptable” with an issue with the firewall in the driver cockpit area.

NASCAR this week announced Friesen would receive no additional penalties after the truck was examined at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C.

A NASCAR spokesman said that while confiscating a truck is a unique situation, it’s not all that rare for NASCAR officials to have a team fix something that is in violation of the rule book. NASCAR officials saw something on the No. 52 that didn’t conform to the rule book, and the team had the opportunity to fix the issue.

However, the team could not fix the problem at the track, so NASCAR confiscated the truck and its parts and forced to the team to use a backup vehicle.

Friesen remains second in the Truck series standings but is still looking for his first series victory.