NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway continues today.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will hold qualifying this evening before the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com site forecasts a high of 55 degrees, clear skies and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

2 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC)

6:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (CNBC, Performance Racing Network)

8 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 laps) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)