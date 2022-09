NASCAR Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams will be busy Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series enters the second round of the playoffs with 12 drivers remaining for the title. Cup teams will practice and qualify today.

The Xfinity Series begins its playoffs Saturday with 12 drivers in championship contention. Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing.

All track activity will be broadcast on USA Network. The temperature will climb into the mid-90s Saturday, according to Weather Underground.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

11:05 a.m. – noon — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

