Cup and Xfinity teams will be on track Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday on the 1.99-mile road course in Northern California.

Sonoma Raceway

Weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees. Forecast is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, June 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

5 – 6 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)

6 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2)

8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Alpha Prime Racing’s road woes don’t keep team from competing Kyle Larson leads Xfinity practice at Sonoma Saturday Sonoma Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com