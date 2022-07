There will be a doubleheader of NASCAR racing at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania Saturday as the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series compete.

Xfinity drivers will race at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network). Earlier in the day, Truck drivers will compete in a noon 150-mile race.

Pocono’s Saturday schedule also includes practice and qualifying for Xfinity and Cup cars. The Cup Series will race at 3 p.m. ET Sunday (USA Network).

Christopher Bell won last Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With six races left in the Cup regular season, 14 drivers have won races to qualify for the playoffs.

Pocono Raceway

Weather forecast

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High of 88.

Saturday, July 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

9:35 – 10:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

10:05 – 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Noon — Camping World Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

2:35 – 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

3:20 – 4:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather Pocono Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith to start first NASCAR Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com