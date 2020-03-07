NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Phoenix Raceway
The NASCAR race weekend at Phoenix Raceway continues today.
Cup and Xfinity Series teams will each qualify for their races before the Xfinity race at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)
2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
