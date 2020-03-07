NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR race weekend at Phoenix Raceway continues today.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will each qualify for their races before the Xfinity race at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)

2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

