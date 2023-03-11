NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track at Phoenix Raceway Saturday.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 312-mile Cup race, the first for NASCAR’s new short track aero package, is scheduled at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Xfinity drivers will practice at 12:35 p.m. ET and qualify at 1:05 p.m. ET. The 200-mile Xfinity race, the fourth of the season, is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET

Chase Briscoe (March) and Joey Logano (November) won the Cup Series races at Phoenix last year.

Phoenix Raceway

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 81. Winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, March 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series opens

Track activity

12:35 – 1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

1:05 – 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

