NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Four active drivers are among the top-10 lap leaders in the history of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch is the leader in that category, having been in first place for 324 laps in an All-Star history that includes one win.

Ryan Blaney is fourth at 171, Kevin Harvick sixth at 163 and Brad Keselowski 10th at 120. Keselowski is the only driver to have led more than 57 laps in the All-Star Race without a win.

All-Star drivers will participate in heat races Saturday night as All-Star weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by periods of showers later in the day. High of 77. There is a 67% chance of rain at the start of the first heat race Saturday night.

A look at the Saturday schedule:

Saturday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:20 p.m. — Cup heat race 1 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:15 p.m. — Cup heat race 2 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

