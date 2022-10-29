The Xfinity Series will set the championship field Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Two spots remain in the four-driver title field.

Before that race happens, Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday, setting the lineup for Sunday’s playoff race. Seven drivers are vying for the final three spots in the Cup championship field. With track position critical, qualifying has extra importance at Martinsville. USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Martinsville Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

Noon – 12:45 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole Austin Hill to run select Cup races in 2023 Saturday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com