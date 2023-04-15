NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Cup and Xfinity teams will be busy Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup teams will practice and qualifying. The Xfinity Series race will follow. Saturday’s race is the second Dash 4 Cash event. The four drivers racing for a $100,000 bonus are Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek.

JR Motorsports and Kaulig Racing have combined to win the Dash 4 Cash bonus the last 13 times (eight times by JRM and five times by Kaulig Racing).

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees during the day. The forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

