NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

It’ll be a very busy day at Martinsville Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series will have two practices as well as qualifying, while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will qualify and then race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is Saturday’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

10:40 a.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (FS1)

12:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

2 p.m. – Truck Series TruNorth Global 250; 250 laps/131.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)