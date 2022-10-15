NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

Cup drivers will practice and qualify before the Xfinity Series races to open its Round of 8 Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It is the first chance for a playoff driver to secure a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny. High of 89.

Saturday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

