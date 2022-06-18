NASCAR Saturday schedule at Knoxville Raceway

For the second time this season, Camping World Truck Series drivers will test their skills on dirt as they race Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

Series point leader Ben Rhodes won the April dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Here is a look at Saturday’s Knoxville schedule:

Knoxville Raceway

Weather forecast

Saturday:

Saturday, June 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

2 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

7 p.m. — First of four Truck qualifying races (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

9 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

