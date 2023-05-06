NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Saturday is scheduled to be a busy day at Kansas Speedway.
The schedule includes Cup Series practice and qualifying, Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying and a race, and ARCA practice, qualifying and a race.
Kyle Larson is among the Cup favorites at Kansas. He has won five of the past 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks and has three straight finishes of eighth or better (including a win) at Kansas.
The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 92 degrees Saturday.
A look at Saturday’s Kansas schedule:
Saturday, May 6
Garage open
7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice
11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)
5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Read more about NASCAR
Ryan Newman to run select Cup races for Rick Ware Racing Friday 5: New Cup owners reshaping sport with their bold moves Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reaffirms interest in NASCAR
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com