NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Saturday is scheduled to be a busy day at Kansas Speedway.

The schedule includes Cup Series practice and qualifying, Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying and a race, and ARCA practice, qualifying and a race.

Kyle Larson is among the Cup favorites at Kansas. He has won five of the past 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks and has three straight finishes of eighth or better (including a win) at Kansas.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 92 degrees Saturday.

A look at Saturday’s Kansas schedule:

Saturday, May 6

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice

11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

