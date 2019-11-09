NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at ISM Raceway

NASCAR’s playoff weekend at ISM Raceway continues today with Cup qualifying and the Xfinity Series race.

The wunderground.com site forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN)

1:50 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – Cup qualifying; one car/two laps (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)