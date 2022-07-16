LOUDON, N.H. — Cup teams will practice and qualify, and Xfinity teams will race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Five Cup drivers have scored their first pole this season, the most since there were six new pole winners in 2001. The new Cup pole winners this season are Austin Cindric (Auto Club), Christopher Bell (Las Vegas), Cole Custer (Bristol Dirt), Chris Buescher (Dover) and Chase Briscoe (Gateway).

In the Xfinity Series, Chevrolet seeks its first Xfinity win at New Hampshire since 2007. Atlanta winner Austin Hill enters the race with four consecutive top-10 finishes, the most currently. Riley Herbst has three consecutive top 10s.

Here’s a look at today’s schedule:

Saturday, July 16

Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 84 degrees.

Garage open

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup practice/qualifying (NBC Sports App, TV coverage on USA Network begins at noon, PRN, SiriusXM)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)

Read more about NASCAR

After long journey, Julia Landauer earns first Xfinity Series start New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Josh Berry wins first pole Ty Dillon will not return to Petty GMS Motorsports after this year

NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire originally appeared on NBCSports.com