NASCAR Saturday schedule at Daytona

The final practice for Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-car field for NASCAR’s biggest race was set Thursday night in a pair of 150-mile qualifying races. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports will start on Sunday’s front row based on qualifying speeds from Wednesday’s time trial session.

The first race of the Xfinity Series season is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET (FS1) Saturday. The field for the opener will be set in two rounds of qualifying at 11:30 a.m.

A 200-mile ARCA race is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 67. Winds 15-25 mph. 13% chance of evening rain.

Saturday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

