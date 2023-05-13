NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track at Darlington Raceway Saturday as Throwback Weekend continues at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.
A 200-mile race is scheduled for the Xfinity Series at 1:30 p.m. Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith are one-two-three in the Xfinity points after 10 races. Hill has won three times.
MORE: David Pearson was NASCAR’s mostly silent superstar
Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled from 10:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The Weather Underground forecast calls for morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 87 degrees.
A look at Darlington’s Saturday schedule:
Saturday, May 13
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)
1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Read more about NASCAR
Darlington Truck race results: Christian Eckes wins NASCAR ejects crew chief for Tyler Reddick’s team at Darlington Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com