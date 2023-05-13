NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track at Darlington Raceway Saturday as Throwback Weekend continues at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

A 200-mile race is scheduled for the Xfinity Series at 1:30 p.m. Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith are one-two-three in the Xfinity points after 10 races. Hill has won three times.

Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled from 10:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 87 degrees.

A look at Darlington’s Saturday schedule:

Saturday, May 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

  • 11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)

  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

