The Xfinity Series is back in action with today’s 300-mile race at Auto Club Speedway.

Today’s action also includes Xfinity and Cup qualifying.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The top four finishers from last year’s race: Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are not competing in today’s race. The top-finishing driver competing in today’s Xfinity race is Chase Briscoe, who was fifth last year.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; one car/single lap (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief introductions

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; one car/single lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Auto Club originally appeared on NBCSports.com