NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for the Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series will go racing today on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval while Cup teams have two practice sessions for Sunday’s race.

wunderground.com forecasts partly sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Here is the day’s schedule with TV and radio information

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Drive for the Cure 250; 67 laps/155.3 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)