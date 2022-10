NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Roval

NASCAR playoff action continues Saturday at the Charlotte Roval with the elimination race for the Xfinity Series.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify Saturday morning before they race at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Cup teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Sunday’s playoff elimination race.

Saturday schedule

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 – 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12 – 1 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

1 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps, 155.44 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

