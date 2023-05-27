NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A 300-mile Xfinity race is scheduled at 1 p.m. Cup drivers are scheduled to practice at 7 p.m. and qualify for Sunday’s 600-mile marathon at 7:45 p.m.

Weather could impact track activity Saturday. Periods of rain are expected in the afternoon and evening.

A look at Saturday’s schedule:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Saturday: Rain is in the forecast. The forecast calls for a high of 59 degrees and an 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. There is a 91% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying at night.

Saturday, May 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

1 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 – 7:45 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

7:45 – 9 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

