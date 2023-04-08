NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup and Truck teams will take to the track Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The first of four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying races are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the four Cup qualifying races at 6 p.m. ET. The Truck Series race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 50 degrees and a 34% chance of rain when the first Truck qualifying race is scheduled. The forecast calls for a high of 51 degrees and a 31% chance of rain for the first of the Cup qualifying races. The forecast calls for a high of 49 degrees and a 21% chance of rain for the start of the Truck race.
Saturday, April 8
Garage open
12 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup Series
11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2)
6 p.m. — Cup qualifying races (four races, 15 laps each; FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
