NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Day two of the Auto Club Speedway race weekend is here and will see two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity Series race.

Below is the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1)

3:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)