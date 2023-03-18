NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

The Truck race is set to start at 2 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. Xfinity race.

Sunday’s race will be the fifth of the season in Cup. Chevrolet drivers have won the first four races.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun in morning. Cloudy in afternoon. High of 53. Winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday, March 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Truck Series

2 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin to appeal NASCAR penalty Chad Knaus raises questions about NASCAR penalty to Hendrick Motorsports Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith on pole

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com