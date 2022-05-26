NASCAR Salutes honors Xfinity driver Jesse Iwuji
NASCAR Salutes recognizes NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Iwuji for his service in the United States Navy.
The last time Martin Truex Jr. won the Coca-Cola 600, there was Hall of Fame talk in the winner‘s circle … for team owner Joe Gibbs, who five days prior to the 2019 race was announced as a member of the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. If Truex wins the Coca-Cola 600 this year, […]
For the second straight year, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams will carry the names of fallen heroes on the roofs of their rides this weekend at Jennerstown Speedway. As part of the Jennerstown Salutes 150 (Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET on FloRacing), in collaboration with Operation Vet NOW Inc., NASCAR and JDV Productions, all teams […]
Add team owner and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to any NASCAR Camping World Truck Series field, and you have an instant prohibitive favorite. In 163 starts in the series, Busch has recorded 61 victories — a remarkable winning percentage of 37.4. So, it‘s only natural Busch will be the driver to beat […]
As one of the inaugural participants in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program, NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Natalie Decker is making daring strides in the motorsports industry. At a very young age, Decker knew she wanted to be a NASCAR driver after watching races with her family. While she‘s been faced with many challenges, her […]
Mourners gathered yesterday to honor former police officer Aaron Salter Jr.
From a young age, Shigeaki — better known as Shige — Hattori knew he wanted to be around motorsports. He just didn‘t know what kind. At roughly 8 or 9 years old, he was hanging out in Japan with his uncle, who had a motorcycle. There, he knew what one of his desires was. “I […]
A young boy was left in tears during a French Open match when Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu narrowly avoided being defaulted from the tournament after hitting him with her racket.
An incident occurred late in the final match that's a penalty in match play, but not stroke play.
The Ravens have a unique and largely unprecedented problem. And they have no idea how to solve it. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term status with the team remains a mystery. He won’t engage the team on a contract, even though the team is ready to give him a major new deal. He insists that he doesn’t [more]
Don't want to wait until Sunday for IndyStar's 2022 Indy 500 starting lineup page? Print one out today.
Michelle Wie West, who was once tipped to become the Tiger Woods of women’s golf, is stepping away from the LPGA tour at the age of 32. Wie West told Golfweek that she will compete at the Women’s US Open next week and in 2023 but does not plan to play any other tournaments. Wie West first shot to fame as a 10-year-old when she became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship.
And the Rivers rumors? Seems the players, and perhaps general manager Rob Pelinka, too, would rather see an experienced, win-now coach on the sidelines. "If LeBron could pick," the executive said, "it's pretty certain he'd pick Doc." The exec was ...
He’s a defensive back out of Palomar College in California.
The Monaco Formula 1 race may need a major makeover or risk its place on the calendar
Miami Heat president Pat Riley and executive Alonzo Mourning had quite the reaction to Jaylen Brown's dunk over Bam Adebayo in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Joey Votto got into a heated exchange with reliever Rowan Wick and the Cubs' dugout in the eighth inning of the Reds' 4-3 victory.
Four weeks ago, the Browns and Panthers talked about a possible trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The deal didn’t happen because the two teams couldn’t come to an agreement as to the amount of Mayfield’s $18.8 million guaranteed salary that would be paid by the Browns. The gap was too large. While it’s unclear what [more]
Here are the full schedule, TV and stream information for watching the 106th Indy 500 on May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Since being caught on camera living in the moment, Michelob Ultra has offered Mark Radetic "a copious amount of beer."
The late A’s catcher had a noteworthy final plate appearance and later grew tomatoes in a bullpen.