NASCAR Salutes honors TJ Davenport
NASCAR Salutes recognizes NASCAR's Manager of Track Services TJ Davenport for his service in the United States Navy from 2000 to 2005.
NASCAR Salutes recognizes NASCAR's Manager of Track Services TJ Davenport for his service in the United States Navy from 2000 to 2005.
How the NASCAR All-Star field will be set for Sunday's big-money race in Texas.
Scott Dixon won the Indianapolis 500 in 2008 and has earned the pole position three times, including 2021.
Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old Vero Beach man who disappeared after his boat washed ashore Wednesday evening in Melbourne Beach.
Investigators say the woman was found on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood and had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. She had an injunction against the suspect for domestic violence,
Jimmie Johnson is a NASCAR legend who won the Brickyard 400 four times. He is an Indianapolis 500 rookie.
Marco Andretti doesn't want to be at the track if he's not racing. As strategist for his son, the elder Herta called Colton in two laps sooner than planned and ended the day in victory lane. It validated Andretti's skills as a strategist, but the third-generation racer doesn't envision himself sitting atop a pit box and calling another driver's race.
Dr. Diandra identifies the drivers best on short runs and restarts at intermediate tracks, thinking they may have an edge in the All-Star Race.
Efforts have begun to return racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway this summer.
But the too-close-to-call Republican primary in Pennsylvania is likely to go to a recount.
In one of the weirdest days in American open-wheel racing history, the best drivers made a mess of a new race with a bunch of rookies in the Indy 500.
The 2021 champion won last year's exhibition event.
Sun-soaked afternoons, blissful beach getaways and poolside rendezvous are on the horizon as the...
Former US President Donald Trump accused the PGA Tour of taking advantage of players and fans “for many years” on the same day that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series suffered the resignation of Greg Norman’s right-hand man.
Check out the full schedule for this weekend's racing at Texas Motor Speedway, including forecasts and event lineups for the Truck and Xfinity series.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spent Thursday on Twitter voicing his opinions about the ongoing war of words from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
The Rules of Golf strike again.
They admitted that it was scary when the other one was driving.
Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.
Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert said on Instagram Wednesday she's "hanging in there," two days after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph foul ball.
One of the strangest things happening during this Warriors playoff run is what is going on with Steph Curry from the free-throw line.