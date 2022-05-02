NASCAR Salutes: 2022 campaign to honor military kicks off

Associated Press

The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling. Grosjean has romanced his way through IndyCar since last year, when “The Phoenix” chose to race in the United States once recovered from the fiery crash that nearly killed him in a spectacular Formula One wreck. Winless in 10 seasons, Grosjean was suspended one race a decade ago for his role in a crash and struggled through five unsatisfying seasons with American team, Haas.