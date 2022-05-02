NASCAR Salutes: 2022 campaign to honor military kicks off
NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola: In the month of May, the entire industry will show support and appreciation for those who have served.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday's race.
The race will resume at noon ET on Fox Sports 1. Kyle Larson leads the race with 78 of 400 laps complete.
The rush to sign undrafted rookie free agents is underway! Here's a live 2022 scorecard for the New York Giants.
According to tweets from Michigan State Police, the chase involved two groups of vehicles stolen from the plant.
According to Phoenix police, the man led officers on a Valley-wide chase before Phoenix police used a grappler to stop him.
Shocking footage shows a large twister snaking through the city of Wichita.
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling. Grosjean has romanced his way through IndyCar since last year, when “The Phoenix” chose to race in the United States once recovered from the fiery crash that nearly killed him in a spectacular Formula One wreck. Winless in 10 seasons, Grosjean was suspended one race a decade ago for his role in a crash and struggled through five unsatisfying seasons with American team, Haas.
"Annihilation" director Garland takes audiences on another surreal trip that's "intense," "opaque," and "challenging," say first viewers.
I grew up in Cornwall and love to cook. From roasts and Yorkshire pudding to Cornish pasties and toad-in-the-hole, here are must-try British foods.
The billionaire and CEO of Tesla has become in a few months the new guru for millions of fans who cheer his messages on Twitter.
Lap-by-lap updates and highlights for NASCAR’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Katy Perry fully fell out of her chair while dressed as Ariel from the Little Mermaid on American Idol—and yep, there's a video.
Lydia Ko might’ve finished two strokes back, but she still received plenty of applause from those who witnessed her post-round interview.
Mother Nature struck after 68 laps in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, pushing the conclusion to the 400-miler to Monday. The field ran 10 laps under caution prior to bringing the 36 cars to pit road for the red flag on Lap 78. Kyle Larson is the race leader, with Chase […]
Persistent rain has pushed Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to a Monday finish. The field had completed just 78 of the 400 scheduled laps in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 when afternoon rain pelted the 1-mile track. The race was red-flagged and cars were covered on pit road. Track-drying efforts were hampered […]
The James Madison University softball team canceled the remainder of its 2022 season after the death of player Lauren Bernett last Monday.
Klay Thompson had a perfect response to his pair of rare missed free throws.
Gobert trade speculation is all over the NBA right now, and the Warriors are caught up in that.
Andy Murray insists he has no sympathy for jailed tennis legend Boris Becker, claiming he should receive no “special treatment” for breaking the law.