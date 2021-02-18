NASCAR safety: Twenty years of evolution, culture change

Reuters

In her junior playing days Jennifer Brady was repeatedly told by her coaches that she had the potential to be a great tennis player but it was not until last year that the American believed in her own ability. The 25-year-old, ranked 24th in the world, reached her maiden Grand Slam final on Thursday when she overpowered Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the Australian Open semi-final. "I would say throughout my junior career, all the coaches that I had ... were always telling me I had potential to be a great tennis player," Brady told reporters.