NASCAR to run three races Sunday at Pocono

NASCAR announced that Saturday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race has been postponed because of rain at Pocono Raceway.

Saturday’s Cup race remains on schedule. That race is set to begin at 3:54 p.m. ET.

With the Truck race postponed, it will move to Sunday, setting up a NASCAR tripleheader at the track. NASCAR states this is the first time a track has hosted three national series races in one day.

Sunday’s schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Truck race (FS1 and Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (FS1 and MRN)

4 p.m. – Cup race (FS1 and MRN)

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

The forecast for the start of Sunday’s Xfinity race calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

The forecast for the start of Sunday’s Cup race calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees and a 33% chance of rain.

