NASCAR Roots iRacing Series To Take Green Flag

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to (virtual) action Monday as the NASCAR Roots iRacing Series is set to take the green flag in a four race event.

The tour will start at Florida‘s New Smyrna Speedway on Monday, April 20. It will race at Southern National Raceway Park in North Carolina on Monday, April 27; at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut on Monday, May 4; and at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday, May 11.

The races will be streamed live on NASCAR Roots‘ channels on Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Entrance into the series is limited to invitation only, and will feature drivers from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and is open to drivers from the ARCA Menards Series as well as NASCAR‘s international series.

Heat races and a Last Chance Qualifier race will help set the field for the feature race, which will be 50-100 laps, depending on the venue.