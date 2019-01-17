NASCAR and Rolex 24 TV schedule: Jan. 21-27, 2019 Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? Where can you watch the Rolex 24? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports Go | How to […]

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? Where can you watch the Rolex 24? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

TUESDAY January 22

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

THURSDAY, January 24

2 p.m., IMSA Preview Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

SATURDAY, January 26

1 p.m., IMSA Preview Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (re-air)

2 p.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBC Sports App

9 p.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

SUNDAY, January 27

Midnight, Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 a.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBC Sports App

6 a.m., Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBCSN/NBC Sports App