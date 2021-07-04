NASCAR at Road America live updates: Hendrick drivers Byron and Larson top qualifying

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Road America. The Jockey Made in America 250 race is at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The road course race near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin is 250 miles (62 laps) with stages ending on laps 14, 29 and 62. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR at Road America starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 William Byron 24 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 AJ Allmendinger 16 4 Tyler Reddick 8 5 Austin Cindric 33 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Matt DiBenedetto 21 8 Ross Chastain 42 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 10 Alex Bowman 48 11 Daniel Suárez 99 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Christopher Bell 20 14 Joey Logano 22 15 Cole Custer 41 16 Kurt Busch 1 17 Ryan Blaney 12 18 Michael McDowell 34 19 Aric Almirola 10 20 Brad Keselowski 2 21 Erik Jones 43 22 Justin Haley 77 23 Corey LaJoie 7 24 Anthony Alfredo 38 25 Kevin Harvick 4 26 James Davison 15 27 Josh Bilicki 52 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Cody Ware 51 30 Kyle Tilley 78 31 Ryan Eversley 53 32 Ryan Preece 37 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Chase Elliott 9 35 Chase Briscoe 14 36 Bubba Wallace 23 37 Austin Dillon 3 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 39 Ty Dillon 96 40 Kyle Busch 18

William Byron wins pole position after chaotic qualifying

William Byron wins the pole during what was a chaotic qualifying session for some teams. Byron posted the fastest speed at 110.359 miles per hour in the final, 10-minute qualifying round with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson coming in second with a speed of 110.205 miles per hour. They will start in the front row for today’s race. This is Byron’s sixth pole start in his Cup career.

Tyler Reddick finished fourth, and spun his car after passing the start/finish line attempting to post a fast lap, but the damage was not significant enough for the team to have to make repairs to the cars, according to FOX Sports. Road America Xfinity race winners A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric also made up the top-five. They will start third and fifth, respectively.

During the opening 25-minute qualifying round, in which all teams were supposed to make a lap, two cautions came out to halt track activity. The first flag was for Kyle Tilley and the second was for Bubba Wallace, who stalled on the track with an apparent mechanical issue with around two minutes to go in the round.

Story continues

A handful of drivers, including the Dillon brothers (Austin and Ty), Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not complete a lap at full speed before time expired. Elliott was on the track and attempted to make it to the line before time was up, but he was unable to do so and will start 34th.

“Just take it on the chin,” Elliott said on CNBC’s broadcast.

His No. 9 team is one of the favorites to win, but Elliott said he’s “still searching” for what he needs behind the wheel. The team made some changes to the car after yesterday’s practice in which Elliott finished 14th.

NASCAR did not allow Briscoe, who was 10th at practice, to attempt to finish his lap as it did with Elliott.

“I don’t get it,” Briscoe’s No. 14 radio said during the session. He later tweeted an angry face emoji. He will start 35th behind Elliott.

Wallace, Austin Dillon, Stenhouse and Ty Dillon will start 36th through 39th, respectively. Kyle Busch, who won Saturday’s Xfinity race at the track, will start last. He is driving a backup car following a spin during practice and didn’t make a qualifying lap at speed. Wallace and Josh Bilicki (27th) are also expected to drop to the rear for adjustments.

Pre-race

NASCAR’s top series is racing at Road America for the second time in 65 years. The last Cup race at 14-turn road course was August 12, 1956.

The Xfinity Series has raced annually at Road America since 2010, so a majority of the drivers in the lineup have experience at the track, including some who competed in Saturday’s Xfinity race. Kyle Busch won that race for his fourth victory in four races in the series this year and his 101st career Xfinity win.