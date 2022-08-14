NASCAR at Richmond summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400
Kevin Harvick made sure the final three races of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season would be must-see TV. By taking the checkered flag last weekend at Michigan International Speedway to break a long dry spell, Harvick became the 15th different winner this season.
Good news for Harvick, bad news for every winless driver hoping to race for the championship.
Only 16 drivers will make the NASCAR playoffs, which means it's now a must-win situation for those without a victory in 2022 — and that likely includes Ryan Blaney, the only driver without a win who would be poised to make the playoffs on points. Blaney leads Martin Truex Jr. by just 19 points in the battle for the final playoff spot, so points racing may not be enough for the Team Penske driver.
With the pressure on every winless driver and even those with one victory who are trying to shore up playoff points, Sunday's race on the three-quarter mile oval in Virginia's capital is sure to be a battle.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway:
What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond start?
The Federated Auto Parts 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Richmond on?
USA Network is broadcasting the Federated Auto Parts 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Richmond?
The Federated Auto Parts 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.
How many laps is the Cup race at Richmond?
The Federated Auto Parts 400 is 400 laps around the 0.75-mile oval for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 160 laps, Stage 3: 170 laps.
Who won the most recent Cup race at Richmond?
Denny Hamlin took his first lead with just five laps remaining in the April 3 race at his hometown track and held on to beat Kevin Harvick by 0.552 seconds. And nearly one year ago, Martin Truex Jr. led 80 laps, including the final 51, during the playoff race on Sept. 11, 2021 and pulled away from Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, by 1.417 seconds.
What is the lineup for the Federated Auto Parts 400?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
5. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
7. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
8. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
9. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
14. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
15. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
19. (16) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
21. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
22. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
24. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet
25. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
26. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
27. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
28. (51) Cody Ware, Ford
29. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
30. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
31. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
33. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
34. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
35. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford
36. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, live stream, TV, lineup for Richmond