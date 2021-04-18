NASCAR at Richmond: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for Toyota Owners 400

NASCAR moves from Martinsville, Virginia to the capital of the Commonwealth this weekend for more short-track racing at Richmond Raceway.

Through the first seven races, the Cup Series had produced seven different winners before Martin Truex Jr. took control late in the eighth race of the season at Martinsville to score his second win of 2021.

And it wouldn't surprise anyone if Truex was once again celebrating in victory lane. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver swept both Richmond races in 2019 and has finished no worse than third dating to the 2018 playoff race.

Truex will likely get strong challenges from his JGR teammates and fellow Toyota drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin. Bush swept both Richmond races in 2018 and has six career Cup wins at the 0.75-mile track, most among active drivers. Hamlin has won three times at Richmond and has been the most consistent driver in 2021 with seven top-fives in eight races.

Toyota drivers have won seven of the past 10 races at Richmond. Can they make it eight of 11? Here's all the information you need to get ready for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

START TIME: 3 p.m. ET.

TV: Fox. Pre-race broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services.

RACE DISTANCE: 400 laps around the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway for a total of 300 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 80, Stage 2: 155, Stage 3: 165.

Brad Keselowski grabs the checkered flag after winning the 2020 playoff race at Richmond Raceway.

LAST TIME: Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski dominated the lone 2020 race at Richmond, following the cancellation of the spring race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keselowski led 192 of 400 laps in his No. 2 Ford in the September playoff race, beating Truex by 1.568 seconds.

QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for this race. Instead NASCAR used a performance-metrics formula to determine the lineup:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

LINEUP: Gibbs' teammates Truex and Hamlin will start on the front row with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron in row No. 2.

Here is the lineup for the Toyota Owners 400 (with car number in parentheses):

1. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

12. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford,

13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

14. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

15. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

16. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

17. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

18. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

20. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

21. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

22. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

24. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

27. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

28. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet

29. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

30. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

31. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

32. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet

34. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

36. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

37. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

38. (33) Austin Cindric, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Richmond 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule