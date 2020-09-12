NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Brad Keselowski wins, advances to round of 12

NASCAR returns to the short track Saturday for the second Cup Series playoff race of the season at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Justin Allgaier swept the weekend’s Xfinity Series races at Richmond, winning events on Friday and Saturday. The Cup Series races on the same 0.75-mile Virginia track this evening.

Like Allgaier, Kevin Harvick is looking to start a streak in the Cup Series after winning the first playoff race at Darlington last weekend. He leads the series in points (2,106) and race wins (eight). Harvick is starting on the pole for tonight’s 300-miler.

Joey Logano, who finished third last weekend, is also starting in the front row based on NASCAR’s performance-based formula, which uses weighted metrics from the previous race to determine the starting order for the next race throughout the playoffs.

Stage breaks for the Federated Auto Parts 400 will come on laps 80, 235 and 400.

FINAL: Keselowski wins, advances

FINAL: Keselowski wins, advances

Brad Keselowski dominated the final 2/3 of the race and advanced the round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs. Denny Hamlin finished 12th, which clinched him a spot in the round of 12, as well, based on points. Martin Truex Jr. finished second and Joey Logano third. Both ran in the top five for a majority of the race.

Pos. Driver Car No. Time Behind 1 Brad Keselowski 2 WINNER 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 2.568 3 Joey Logano 22 4.011 4 Austin Dillon 3 4.362 5 Chase Elliott 9 5.15 6 Kyle Busch 18 7.243 7 Kevin Harvick 4 13.973 8 Aric Almirola 10 14.328 9 Alex Bowman 88 17.551 10 Clint Bowyer 14 20.565 11 Tyler Reddick 8 22.986 12 Denny Hamlin 11 1 lap 13 Kurt Busch 1 1 lap 14 Cole Custer 41 1 lap 15 Christopher Bell 95 1 lap 16 Matt Kenseth 42 1 lap 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 1 lap 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 2 laps 19 Ryan Blaney 12 2 laps 20 Ryan Preece 37 2 laps 21 William Byron 24 2 laps 22 Erik Jones 20 2 laps 23 Ryan Newman 6 2 laps 24 Chris Buescher 17 3 laps 25 Michael McDowell 34 3 laps 26 Bubba Wallace 43 3 laps 27 Corey Lajoie 32 4 laps 28 Ty Dillon 13 4 laps 28 Daniel Suarez 96 4 laps 30 John Hunter Nemecheck 38 4 laps 31 Jimmie Johnson 48 5 laps 32 Quin Houff 0 10 laps 33 Brennan Poole 15 10 laps 34 JJ Yeley 27 12 laps 35 Joey Gase 51 13 laps 36 Reed Sorenson 77 13 laps 37 James Davison 53 15 laps 38 Timmy Hill 66 300 laps

10:25, Lap 355: Drivers pit, leaders stay the same

With 45 laps remaining, Keselowski remains in the lead folloed by Truex Jr. and Dillon. Two drivers that are going for one pit strategies are Kurt Busch, who is in sixth place and Matt Kenseth, who is in 11th. We’ll see how the gamble pays off for those two.

10:11, Lap 321: Top three remain in place

It’s still Keselowski up front. And it’s still Logano in second and Truex Jr. in third. Dillion is fourth and Elliott fifith. Most all of them are going for the two pitting strategy, meaning they will have fresher tires later in the race and will be able to drive more aggressively. Could make for a fun end of the race.

9:50, Lap 269: Logano chasing Keselowski

Keselowski is still running up front, but the rest of the order up front has shuffled. Logano is running second, Truex Jr. is third, Elliott is fourth and Ky. Busch fifth. At this point, everyone is strategizing how many pit stops they want to take in the final stage -- one or two.

9:33, Lap 235: Brad Keselowski locks in Stage 2 win

Keselowski holds onto the lead, separating himself from Dillon as the stage ends, but his team notes Truex in third, saying the No. 19 has a lot of speed. Logano and Elliott make the top-five, following by Ky. Busch, Ku. Busch, Almirola, Kenseth and Harvick in top-10 for points. Harvick made quick work of his setback penalty to get back to the top-10.

9:25 p.m., Lap 218: Keselowski makes the pass

The No 2 Ford driver runs to the lead as Dillon loses some speed. Once he gets by, Keselowski is able to put a second between him and Dillon as the stage winds down.

9:21 p.m., Lap 213: Keselowski on Dillon’s tail

The battle for the lead between Keselowski and Dillon continues, with less than a fourth of a second between the drivers. They are both trying to avoid lapped-traffic at this point.

9:10 p.m., Lap 180: Austin Dillon having a night

Austin Dillon closes in on Harvick, passing the No. 4 to again run out front. He eventually puts over a second between him and Keselowski in second. Harvick pits again and receives a commitment line violation, putting him further back in the running order. Jimmie Johnson is also hit with a penalty (pass-through). Dillon is followed by Keselowski and Logano, then Truex and Kyle Busch in the top-five.

8:52 p.m., Lap 157: Green flag pits stops

Matt DiBenedetto pits early from out of the top-10 and Harvick is the first leading driver to pit during green, followed by Johnson and Wallace, then Dillon, then Kenseth and a group of Chevys. Toyotas (Hamlin and Bell) pit later, followed by Logano, Truex and Keselowski a few laps later (Harvick re-takes the lead when those driver pit). The order is Harvick, Dillon and Almirola in the top-three.

8:43 p.m., Lap 121: Keselowski to first

After a stage of side-by-side racing, Keselowski gains momentum near the finish line and make his pass of Logano on the outside, then gets out front with clean air. Hamlin is in 17th, Dillon is in 11th after both were sent to the rear. Dillon cracks the top-10 a few laps later. Byron is lowest playoff driver running in 21st.

