NASCAR Richmond: Keselowski dominates to secure fourth win of the season

Brad Keselowski has secured his place in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his fourth win of the season at Richmond.

Keselowski enjoyed a near-perfect race, running towards the front of the order throughout the 400 laps, to finish 2.5 seconds ahead of Martin Truex Jr.



Despite a penalty for speeding on pitroad, Austin Dillon pushed Keselowski for most of the race. After an impressive stint at the front of the field in the opening stage, Dillon finished second in both stages one and two, albeit behind different drivers. He was set to record his second straight podium finish when a mistake meant he missed the entrance to pitroad late in the race.



He managed to get onto pitroad the following lap, triggering the last pitstops of the race for those who had opted to run a two-stop strategy.



Kevin Harvick, winner of the opening playoff race last weekend at Darlington, had proven in the opening stage the two-stopper was the quicker strategy and, by the end of the race, all but Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth had opted for the strategy.



Busch led after the final round of pitstops, but quickly dropped down the order as his older tyres struggled.



Dillon briefly retook the lead, before Keselowski moved into the front of the field.

The #2 car had shown good pace throughout the race, coming up from ninth on the grid to finish fourth in stage one and win the second stage.





With a faultless drive in stage three, and no caution periods, Keselowski offered no opportunity for Truex Jr to challenge for the win.



Joey Logano had led early in the race, providing Keselowski with his main competition in stage two, but couldn't keep up with his team-mate and finished third overall, ahead of Dillon and Chase Elliott.



The third Team Penske car of Ryan Blaney dropped to the back of the pack early on after he was forced to pit twice during the competition caution due to a loose left-front tyre. He climbed back up to 19th and, along with Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron, was one of three playoff drivers to not finish in the top 16.



Kyle Busch came through from the back of the order after failing too many pre-race inspections. He enjoyed a trouble-free drive to finish sixth ahead of Harvick, who was handed a penalty after an issue getting onto pitroad.



Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, and Clint Bowyer completed the top 10.



NASCAR Richmond results - 400 laps

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 2h56m42.s 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 1.568s 3 Joey Logano Team Penske s 4 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing s 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports s 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing s 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing s 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing s 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports s 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing s 11 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing s 12 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 1 Lap 13 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 1 Lap 14 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 1 Lap 15 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 1 Lap 16 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 1 Lap 17 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 1 Lap 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 2 Laps 19 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 2 Laps 20 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 2 Laps 21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2 Laps 22 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Laps 23 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 3 Laps 24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 3 Laps 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 3 Laps 26 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports 3 Laps 27 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing 4 Laps 28 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 4 Laps 29 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 4 Laps 30 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 4 Laps 31 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Laps 32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 10 Laps 33 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 10 Laps 34 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 12 Laps 35 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 13 Laps 36 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports 13 Laps 37 James Davison Rick Ware Racing 15 Laps 38 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Rear end

